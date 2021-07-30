The Hundred: Shafali scores 22 but Smriti's team prevails

Southampton, July 30 (IANS) Indian opener Shafali Verma scored 22 off 20 deliveries but her side Birmingham Phoenix Women lost to Southern Brave women by eight wickets in The Hundred competition here on Friday.

Shafali's fellow Indian opener, Smriti Mandhana, faced the new ball for the opposition but scored only five. Shafali hit three boundaries and set up a 58-run opening stand with Evelyn Jones, who scored 33 off 29 balls with six boundaries.