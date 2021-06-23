The Hundred: Southern Brave sign de Kock, Conway as replacements for Warner, Stoinis

London [UK], June 23 (ANI): Southern Brave on Wednesday confirmed the signing of two overseas players -- Quinton de Kock and Devon Conway -- for the inaugural edition of The Hundred.



South African keeper de Kock has more than 200 international appearances to his name. He's scored over 9,000 runs for his country and is a destructive force with the bat. De Kock has previously worked with men's head coach Mahela Jayawardena in the Indian Premier League.

"The Ageas Bowl is a fantastic ground to play at, I can't wait to get going with Southern Brave this summer. I'm also really excited to be working with Mahela again. Hopefully, we can have plenty of fans in to support us and we can give them something to cheer about," de Kock said in an official release.

Conway made his New Zealand debut in 2020 and has taken international cricket by storm. The pair sign as replacements for Australian stars David Warner and Marcus Stoinis.

"I'm really excited to have joined Southern Brave. I have really enjoyed my time playing in the UK so far, and I'm looking forward to getting stuck in with the team and taking part in the first season of The Hundred," said Conway.

The Hundred, which is an ECB brainchild, will feature eight teams taking on each other. The first match in the competition will be played between the women's teams of Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals on July 21.

The Hundred is a 100-ball cricket competition that will see prominent players (both men and women) featuring in the tournament later this year in the English summer. (ANI)

