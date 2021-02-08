'The Record': Documentary on Australia's journey at 2020 Women's T20 WC

The documentary follows the heroic exploits on the field and the equally daring off-field campaign to "fill the MCG" for the final on International Women's Day 2020.

Sydney, Feb 8 (IANS) Cricket Australia on Monday launched the trailer of a documentary 'The Record' which depicts Australian women's team journey at the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup where they defeated India in a pulsating final to emerge as champions.

It goes inside the most dramatic World Cup in history -- and gives voice to the players who belong on this stage.

Produced by Her Films, the documentary has voices of Meg Lanning, Rachael Haynes, Australia head coach Matthew Mott, Beth Mooney, Megan Schutt, Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, Molly Strano, Harmanpreet Kaur, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk and Sornnarin Tippoch.

Cricket Australia interim CEO Nick Hockley said 'The Record' is a production that the cricket board is extremely proud of and excited to see come to life.

"The documentation of Australia's ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign has given us the opportunity to reflect on what was a monumental occasion for cricket," he said.

"I would like to thank everyone who played their part in bringing both the event and this documentary to life. Reliving this special moment in time will hopefully inspire the next generation of cricketers, both girls and boys, to aspire to play on the biggest stage of all," he added.

The documentary is an Amazon Prime Video acquisition and will be released on Friday in Australia, New Zealand, US, Canada, UK, Ireland, India, South Africa, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, United Arab Emirates, Nepal, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Guyana, Grenada, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Fiji, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea, Zimbabwe, Malaysia, Indonesia.

