There are lot of things to be disappointed with: Fernandes after draw against Everton

Manchester [UK], February 7 (ANI): Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes is frustrated after being held to a draw by Everton and admitted that he is disappointed with a lot of things.



Manchester United played out a 3-3 draw against Everton in the Premier League here on Sunday.

"There are a lot of things to be disappointed with. We were making so many mistakes in the last few games and we can't keep conceding goals like that. We have to be more focused, we have to have the same desire to score and to defend our goal," Bruno told MUTV.

"Every time we have to make goals and score goals it has to be the same to not concede and I think we have to learn from this. It has already happened a lot of times so it is more than a bit disappointing. You talk about everything that is going on but it is about learning and make it better," he added.

In the first half, United was able to score two goals through the efforts of Edinson Cavani and Fernandes and as a result, United went into half-time with a 2-0 lead.

However, Everton changed their fortunes around in the second half and the side quickly scored two goals through Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Rodriguez and this brought the scoreline level to 2-2.

With both teams pressing hard, Scott McTominay registered the third goal for United in the 70th minute, giving the side a 3-2 lead.

It seemed like United has done enough to walk away with a victory, but in the dying minutes of the match, Dominic Calvert-Lewin registered the equaliser for Everton and as a result, the match ended in a 3-3 draw.

Manchester United will now take on West Ham in the FA Cup on Wednesday. (ANI)

