There has been a marked improvement in fitness level of Indian women's football team, says coach Dennerby

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): As the Indian women's team put up a good performance against Bahrain in a friendly match, head coach Thomas Dennerby has said the team has made "great progress" in the last two months that they have all stayed, and trained together.



"We have tried to improve on all aspects. Right from their diet, their fitness regimes, and everything that comes with it. There has been a marked improvement in fitness level, which means that they are mentally strong on the pitch as well," said Dennerby in an official release.

"This helps them make better decisions at crucial points in the game. If you are tired, you make bad decisions. A good fitness level helps you to keep your brain sharper," he added.

Dennerby has experience of over 30 years in coaching several national squads with much success. He had guided Sweden's women's national team to a 3rd-place finish in the FIFA World Cup in 2011, and a quarter-final spot in the 2012 London Olympics.

"We have made huge progress during this tour. We have conceded very few chances, and it is positive that we have a strong defensive structure. The team has also been performing well at the attacking end of the pitch. We have scored four goals against the UAE, and five against Bahrain," said Dennerby.

"However, we were disappointed not to score against Tunisia, and it shows that we need to improve our efficiency in front of goal. We also need to have a much better presentation in crucial phases of the game," he added.

The Indian women next face Chinese Taipei on Wednesday. (ANI)

