There is only love and nothing else: Kohli celebrates second wedding anniversary with Anushka

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday shared an adorable picture with wife Anushka Sharma, on the occasion of their second wedding anniversary, saying that 'there is only love and nothing else' between the two.

Kohli took to Twitter and wrote: "In reality there is only love and nothing else. And when god blesses you with the person who makes you realise that everyday, you have just one feeling, gratitude." he posted the message alongside an adorable black and white picture of him kissing the actor on her forehead.On the occasion, Sharma also shared a special message for Kohli saying that she is 'wholly blessed' to be with him."To love another person is to see the face of God" -Victor Hugo The thing about love is that it's not just a feeling , it's much more than that . It's a guide, a propeller, a path to the absolute truth . And I am blessed , truly , wholly blessed, to have found it," she tweeted with a black and white from their grand wedding.The two secretly got married in a fairytale wedding which was only attended by the couple's family and friends on this day in 2017. Post their nuptials in Italy, the couple hosted grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. (ANI)