There's still plenty of room for improvement, says Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool [UK], Sept 30 (ANI): Despite winning all the games of Premier League so far, Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk said 'there's still plenty of room for improvement'.

"It's the media who love statistics. The reality is we have nothing at the moment. We want to continue to do well and there's still plenty of room for improvement," the club's official website quoted Van Dijk as saying.



Liverpool registered a 1-0 win over Sheffield United on Saturday which took their winning streak in this season of Premier League to seven.

The club tops the Premier League's points table with 21 points but Van Dijk said it is 'too early' to look at the table.

"It's far too early [to look at the table]. We're almost in October and the busy period will come. There are still so many games left and the only thing we focus on is the game ahead of us," he said.

"We don't want to look at the others because there's no point doing that. Everyone realises that as well because last season we saw how it turned quickly. We just want to focus on the game ahead of us," Van Dijk added. (ANI)

