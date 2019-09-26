There will be lot of pressure on us: Alyssa Healy on T20 WC

London [UK], Sept 26 (ANI): After defeating West Indies on their home soil in both ODI and T20I format, Australian cricketer Alyssa Healy said there will be immense pressure on them to be in the finals of ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

The Aussies are the defending T20 champions as they thrashed England in the final of 2018 edition to reclaim the title.



"There will be a lot of pressure and expectation on us being there in that final, there's a lot of talk about breaking world records and the crowds we could get but I think we are a big part of that and actually being in that final will make that happen," Espn Cricinfo quoted Healy as saying.

The Aussies have always dominated the shorter format of the game. The team has played five T20 World Cup finals and have won four out of them. This time the showpiece event is hosted by Australia and the Kangaroos will definitely try to exploit the home conditions.

"For us, it's about not being scared to talk about it, not being scared to talk about the pressure and expectation we will be put under to be there," said Healy

The team will now face Sri Lanka in three T20Is and as many ODIs, in a bilateral series starting from Sunday.

Healy has played 98 T20Is and has scored 1597 runs with a strike rate of 123.48. (ANI)