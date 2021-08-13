They focused really well: Coach Sjoerd Marijne

On August 4, India's women's hockey team lost the semifinals 1-2 to Argentina at Tokyo 2020. Sify.com caught up with Coach Sjoerd Marijne. He says it was pretty much a 50-50 match. "One or two PCs you get, you have to convert them to goals. They (Argentina) are a top-ranked team. They have a lot of experience playing these matches." This is the first time the women's hockey team of India is playing semifinals in the Olympics.

"One good takeaway is the experience of playing the semifinal. They have only watched these things on television before.but today they were in it. I think they were focused really well," he adds.

So, what went wrong? Let's find out.