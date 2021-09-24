Thiago likely to miss fixtures against Porto and City, reveals Klopp

Liverpool [UK], September 24 (ANI): Liverpool FC head coach Jurgen Klopp expects Thiago Alcantara to return to action after the forthcoming international break.



The midfielder sustained a calf issue during last weekend's Premier League win over Crystal Palace at Anfield and is set to miss Saturday's trip to Brentford. Klopp revealed Thiago is also likely to be ruled out of the subsequent fixtures with FC Porto and Manchester City.

The Liverpool boss said in his pre-match press conference, as per liverpoolfc.com: "It's not 100 per cent clear when Thiago will be back. It's a muscle in the calf issue, so after the international break probably -- I don't think there's anything earlier possible. We will have to see."

Meanwhile, Liverpool is continuing to monitor the foot issue Naby Keita picked up in the first half of the Carabao Cup tie at Norwich City on Tuesday.

Like Thiago, the problem will keep the midfielder out of the Reds' next outing and potentially the Champions League tie in Portugal that follows.

Klopp said: "[It's] nothing really serious, but it keeps him out of the next game for sure -- and maybe a little bit longer, we have to see." (ANI)

