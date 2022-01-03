Thiago Silva extends contract with Chelsea for one year

London, Jan 3 (IANS) Chelsea have extended the contract of Brazilian Thiago Silva and the center-back will continue into the 2022-23 season.

The one-year extension of the deal means the Brazil national team's captain remains at Stamford Bridge, continuing his successful stint at the club.

Following a thoroughly successful start to life at Stamford Bridge, which included winning the Champions League for the first time in his career having joined from PSG in the summer of 2020, Thiago Silva continues to belie his age, said a report on the Chelsea website.