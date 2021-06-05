Thiago Silva, Olivier Giroud extend contract with Chelsea until 2022

London [UK], June 5 (ANI): Defender Thiago Silva and Olivier Giroud extended their contract with Chelsea for a year, the Premier League club said on Friday.



While injury cut short the Brazilian's time on the pitch in Porto in the Champions League final, he was still able to celebrate his maiden triumph in the competition at the age of 36. Moreover, Silva featured 34 times in all competitions for Chelsea and scored twice.

"When we brought Thiago Silva in last summer, we knew we were adding a world-class player to the squad. Thiago has duly shown everyone at Chelsea his immense quality throughout this season, and he has had a huge influence on and off the pitch for us," the Club's website quoted Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia as saying.

On the other hand, Giroud has helped the Blues secure three major honours, as well as claiming World Cup glory with France in 2018.

He has 32 goals to his name for the club, including half-a-dozen this season in the Champions League, making him the top scorer for the European champions in that competition.

"Olivier has been such a crucial part of so many big moments for this club, from his contribution to our FA Cup victory in 2018 to scoring 11 goals on the way to winning the Europa League in 2019," said Granovskaia.

"He has continued to score significant goals, and we will never forget his effort against Atletico Madrid on the way to winning the Champions League this season," she added. (ANI)

