Thibaut Courtois extends contract with Real Madrid

Madrid, Aug 17 (IANS) Real Madrid have confirmed that goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has signed a new contract until the end of June 2026.

The new deal, signed on Monday, extends the Belgian international's former contract, which was due to expire at the end of June 2024, reports Xinhua.

"Real Madrid and Thibaut Courtois have agreed to extend the player's contract and he will continue to be linked to the club for the next five years," explained the club on its official website.