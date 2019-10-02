Things I still need to do to be at my best: Griezmann

The French international on Tuesday attended a press conference, along with Barcelona's head coach Ernesto Valverde, on the eve of hosting Italy's Inter Milan in a contest of the UEFA Champions League group stage, reports Efe news.

"I know there are things I still need to do to be the best Griezmann possible, but I'm on the right track," the forward said, adding that he still needs time to adapt to the team's playing style.

He added that being in a new position, on the left-wing as a striker instead of playing on the right, was one of the reasons that he was yet able to be at his best at the Catalan club he joined in the summer.

Griezmann also reiterated that he has a duty to involve himself in the coach's strategy and plans. He said he is enjoying being at Barcelona, as he is learning new soccer and new ways to prepare a game, in addition to the support he receives from the fans. With regards to the team's superstar, Lionel Messi, the 28-year-old French player said that they do not talk much by nature but are connecting and their relationship is moving in the right direction. Griezmann added that he offered Messi some "mate", a traditional South American drink.