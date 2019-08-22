Third Ashes Test: England win toss, opt to bowl first

Leeds [UK], Aug 22 (ANI): England won the toss and opted to bowl first in the third Ashes Test at Headingley Cricket Ground here on Thursday.

England batsman Jason Roy, who was hit on the head on Tuesday when facing throwdowns from Marcus Trescothick, has found a spot in the playing XI, meaning the 29-year-old has passed the concussion test.However, Australia have made two changes in their squad. Marcus Harris replaces Cameron Bancroft and James Pattinson in for Peter Siddle. Marnus Labuschagne will be playing in place of Steve Smith, who was ruled out of the third Ashes Test because of concussion.Australia are already on a 1-0 lead in the Ashes as they registered a massive 251-run victory in the first Ashes Test before the second match ended in a draw.England squad: Jason Roy, Rory Burns, Joe Root (capt), Joe Denly, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach.Australia squad: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (capt & wk), Pat Cummins, James Pattinson, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon. (ANI)