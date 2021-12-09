Third Test between India A and South Africa A ends in draw

South Africa A, who resumed the final day's proceedings at 196/1, added 115 runs to their overnight score before declaring at 311/3.

Bloemfontein: The third and final four-day Test between South Africa A and India A ended in a draw, with the three-match series ending in a 0-0 stalemate, here on Thursday.

While Sarel Erwee, who was batting on 85 at the close of play on Day 3, missed out on his hundred after being dismissed by K Gowtham on 97, Zubayr Hamza - unbeaten on 78 on Day 3 - went on to score an unbeaten 125.

In response, India A were off to a brisk start, courtesy Prithvi Shaw, who scored a quickfire 38, before both the teams decided to settle for a draw, with India A scoring 90/3 in 17 overs.

Brief scores: South Africa A 268 all out and 311/3 (Zubayr Hamza 125 not out, Sarel Erwee 97; K Gowtham 2/81) drew against India A 276 all out & 90/3 (Prithvi Shaw 38, Abhimanyu Easwaran 19; Senuran Muthusamy 1/8)