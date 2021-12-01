Thirty teams to vie for top honours at 70th All India Police Hockey Championships

A total of thirty teams including six women's teams will vie for top honours in the tournament which was previously won by Central Reserve Police Force. Border Security Force had finished runners-up and Odisha Police finished third.

Bengaluru, Dec 1 (IANS) The Karnataka State Police will host the 70th All India Police Hockey Championships from December 2-11 at the Field Marshal KM Cariappa Hockey Stadium here.

At the event's logo launch on Wednesday, the Director General and & Inspector General of Police, Karnataka State, Praveen Sood conveyed his best wishes to all the participating teams and emphasised the need to back sportsmen as they aspire to bring laurels to the country and their respective states.

"This is a landmark year to host the 70th All India Police Hockey Championships here in Bengaluru. After many decades, the Indian Men's Hockey Team won the Bronze Medal in Tokyo. They have brought immense pride to the nation and even the Indian Women's Team ensured a historic result at the Olympics. Seeing this incredible result, we decided that we must have women participate in the tournament and I am delighted to note that six women's teams have entered this tournament," said Praveen Sood who is also leading the organising committee of the 70th All India Police Hockey Championships as the chairman.

In the men's category, CRPF Delhi is grouped with Madhya Pradesh and Chandigarh in Pool A, while BSF Jalandhar, Uttarakhand and Punjab are grouped in Pool B. Odisha Police, SSB and Gujarat are in pool C. Haryana Police, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh are grouped in Pool D while Chhattisgarh, Puducherry and Jharkhand are in Pool E. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Manipur are in Pool F. CISF, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir are in Pool G while Pool H features ITBP, Rajasthan and Kerala.

In the women's category, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and CRPF are grouped in Pool A while Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and SSB are in Pool B.

The tournament also features some of the top international hockey players including India's star striker Ramandeep Singh and Baljit Singh among others turning up for their respective teams.

Alok Kumar, ADGP, KSRP and working chairman of the 70th All India Police Hockey Championship who has taken keen interest in hosting the event successfully said, "This is the fourth time the Karnataka State Police is hosting this prestigious event and this is the first major sports event we are hosting here on such a large-scale post Covid-19 pandemic. It is indeed a great pride and privilege for us to host 30 teams from across India who bring with them a medley of different cultures. I welcome all the teams and officials."

In the past, hosts Karnataka State Police have clinched bronze medal in 53th edition of the All India Police Hockey Championship in 2004 and won a bronze medal in the 63rd All India Police Hockey Championship in 2013. They will be looking to better their performance in front of home crowd this year.

