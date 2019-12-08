Thiruvananthapuram cheers for Samson ahead of 2nd T20I

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 8 (IANS) Wicketkeeper Sanju Samson was the toast of the evening ahead of the second T20I between India and West Indies at Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield International Stadium.

A video tweeted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) showed huge cheers from the crowd at the stadium when Samson made his entry at the ground for practice.

Before this, Samson's Indian Premier League team Rajasthan Royals tweeted a video of crowds thronging the Trivandrum International Airport and cheering for him as the Indian team arrived.

Samson has been knocking on the doors of the Indian limited overs squads with some good performances with the bat in the domestic limited overs tournaments. The chorus for giving him the wicketkeeper's spot has only grown louder with Rishabh Pant's recent failures in the position. Pant managed to make just 18 runs in the first T20I and has failed to reach 30 in his last six outings in T20 internationals. rkm/kr