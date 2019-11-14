This club will always come back: Solskjaer on Manchester United's poor performance

Manchester [UK], Nov 14 : Despite Manchester United failing to impress with their performance, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expressed confidence in the team saying that 'this club will always come back'.

"We know we are going through a difficult period at the moment but we will come good," the club's official website quoted Solskjaer as saying.



"Because this club will always come back as long as we do it the right way. Everybody who has been at Manchester United knows it is a family. It is not about ego and it is not about me," he added.

Manchester United currently hold the seventh position in the Premier League with 16 points. Whereas, the top-placed team Liverpool have 34 points.

However, Solskjaer said he believes in what he is doing at the moment.

"I am quietly confident. The thing is, it is not about confidence or being arrogant, or being cocky, or thinking that my way is the right way. It is about doing what you believe in," Solskjaer said.

"I believe in what I am doing at the moment. I believe in what I always did as a player, which was to listen to the gaffer and then do my best. Now, what I believe in is young players and giving players a chance," he added.

