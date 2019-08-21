This is for you, Adrian's text to Alisson Becker after Super Cup triumph

Liverpool [UK], Aug 21 (ANI): Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian dedicated UEFA Super Cup to Alisson Becker, in whose place Adrian is playing in the club.

Becker suffered an injury during his club's Premier League opening match against Norwich City and Adrian took the charge in place of him. Adrian then played in the UEFA Super Cup final against Chelsea on August 15 and helped Liverpool register a win on penalties.



"I told him he was a great part [in Liverpool] being in the final. And that he was unlucky with the injury, but we're going to fight for it and we're going to get it, for sure. After the game he text me again. I text him and said, 'This is for you because you got the Champions League and this Super Cup'," the club's official website quoted Adrian as saying.

Adrian also said that although Becker was not there personally during the UEFA Super Cup, his help was there.

"Maybe he was not personally there, but his help was there with us in Istanbul," he said. (ANI)

