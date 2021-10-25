This needs to stop: Irfan, Harbhajan, Chahal rally support behind Shami following online abuse

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): Former India pacer Irfan Pathan and all-rounder Yusuf Pathan on Monday condemned the online abuse of fast bowler Mohammed Shami following India's defeat against Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup.



Irfan said even he was a part of India vs Pakistan match earlier but was never "told to go to Pakistan".

"Even I was part of #IndvsPak battles on the field where we have lost but never been told to go to Pakistan! I'm talking about of few years back. THIS CRAP NEEDS TO STOP," Irfan tweeted.

Shami was being subjected to online abuse after India suffered a defeat against arch-rival Pakistan on Sunday. As soon as the match ended, fans on Instagram and Twitter passed derogatory statements on Shami.

"We love you @MdShami11#Shami," spinner Harbhajan tweeted.

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also came out in support of Shami following the online abuse.

"We are so proud of you @MdShami11 bhaiya," Chahal tweeted.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli also saw some unruly fan behaviour and the trolls have also not been kind to him, as he is also being criticised for his captaincy during the game.

Yusuf Pathan said one can criticise the cricketers but abusing someone following the defeat shouldn't be done.

"Criticising is fine but khiladiyon ko abuse nahi karna chahiye. Ye game hai, better team on that day won. Inhi cricketers ne India ko bohot matches jitaye hain pichle kuch saalon mein. Aur haar kar jeetne wale ko hi baazigar kehte hai na," Yusuf tweeted.

This is the first time that India has lost a T20I by 10 wickets. Coincidentally, this is also the first time that Pakistan has won a T20I by 10 wickets.

India will next square off against New Zealand on October 31 while Pakistan will take on New Zealand on Tuesday. (ANI)

