This was the hardest: Guardiola on City's Premier League triumph

"This has been a season and a Premier League title like no other. This was the hardest one. We will always remember this season for the way that we won. I am so proud to be the manager here and of this group of players," Guardiola said in a video tweeted by Manchester City.

Manchester, May 12 (IANS) Manchester City won their third Premier League title under manager Pep Guardiola and their fifth overall and the Spaniard said that this one has been the toughest league victory yet because of the conditions created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"They are so special. To come through this season -- with all the restrictions and difficulties we've faced -- and show the consistency we have is remarkable," he added.

City were eighth in the table and eight points behind then-leaders Liverpool during the Christmas break. They have had to deal with a number of injuries to key players and many have missed matches after testing positive for Covid-19 over the course of the season.

"It is relentless. Every single day, they are there, fighting for success, trying always to be better. They have been so, so resilient," Guardiola said.

"That is equally true of each and every member of our backroom staff, who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure that our players are fully equipped to take on the unexpected challenges and new routines throughout such a turbulent year," he said.

