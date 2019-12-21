This will be life changing for me: Digvijay Deshmukh after being bought by MI

By Nitin Srivastava

New Delhi [India], Dec 21 (ANI): Digvijay Deshmukh, who was bought by Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions, feels that this will be a life-changing moment for him.

"I feel that this will be a life-changing point for me. I was working so hard and I will continue giving my best in the IPL. I always wanted to achieve my dreams. I only wanted to play cricket and I do not even feel like doing anything else till the time I achieve my goal. I will keep working hard," Deshmukh told ANI.



Deshmukh was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakh on December 19.

Earlier, Deshmukh had acted in the movie 'Kai Po Che'.

"I was a professional cricketer and accidentally got the film, 'Kai Po Che'. I had never dreamt that I would ever be in a movie. Actually, I was practising at that time and the assistant director came and auditioned 3-4 players, and they selected me," he said.

Deshmukh also said that he is inspired by India skipper Virat Kohli.

"Virat Kohli is my inspiration and role model. Everyone knows how hard-working he is, and whatever he has achieved is because of his hard work. So, he is my role model," Deshmukh added. (ANI)

