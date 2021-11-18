Thomas Dennerby names India squad for tour of Brazil

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): The India women's team head coach Thomas Dennerby on Thursday announced a squad of 23 players that will travel to Manaus, Brazil, to play in a four-nation tournament, where they will play against Brazil, Chile and Venezuela.



With the team set to depart on Saturday, Dennerby stated that all three matches will be tough as they are against "extremely technical" sides.

"Brazil are a really good team. No other team, since I have arrived, has tested our defence as much as Brazil will do next week," said Dennerby. "In the second game, Chile is another extremely technical side, but with all the hard work we have been doing, we have also raised our levels. The game against Venezuela will also be a particularly tough one for us," the coach stated in an official release.

The Indian Women's Team, who are ranked 57 on the FIFA World Rankings, will face off against World No. 7 Brazil on November 25, Chile (World No. 37) on November 28, and Venezuela (World No. 56) on December 1. The Confederacao Brasileira de Desportos (CBF) has already named the full squad for Brazil, which also contains legends of the game like Marta da Silva and Formiga Mota.

Dennerby believes that both the veteran Brazilians are brilliant role models for footballers worldwide and that the Indian players are looking forward to playing against them.

"They have a very good squad with stars like Marta and Formiga. The girls are all looking forward to it. It's the first time that they will play a team of such stature, and it will be good experience for them all," Dennerby stated.

The squad of 23 is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan, M Linthoingambi Devi, Sowmiya Narayasamy.

Defenders: Dalima Chhibber, Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Ashalata Devi, Manisa Panna, Shilky Devi, Ranjana Chanu, W Linthoingambi Devi.

Midfielders: Indumathi Kathiresan, Sanju, Anju Tamang, Martina Thokchom, Karthika Angamuthu, Kamala Devi.

Forwards: Manisha Kalyan, Pyari Xaxa, Renu, Dangmei Grace, Soumya Guguloth, Mariyammal Balamurugan. (ANI)

