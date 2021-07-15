Thought Starc was world-class defending 11 runs in the last over, says Marsh

Gros Islet [St Lucia], July 15 (ANI): Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has said that pacer Mitchell Starc was brilliant in the fourth T20I against West Indies as he held his nerve in the crucial last over of the match.



Marsh showcased an all-rounder performance before Mitchell Starc held nerve to defend 11 in the last over as Australia secured a thrilling win over West Indies in the fourth T20I on Wednesday (local time). Australia defeated West Indies by four runs to register their first win on the tour. West Indies now lead the five-match series 3-1.

"I thought he was world class. At the start of that over, I was at short third man with Finchy [Aaron Finch] and those moments, that's the ultimate. Mitchell Starc versus Andre Russell, two of the best in the world at what they do, that's why you play. We love that stuff. You'd like it to be not as close but that's cricket at the highest level, was awesome to watch that last over," ESPNcricinfo quoted Marsh as saying.

"He [Starc] may have had a slower start to the series but he's the best in the world and that over tonight, we've got a lot of young bowlers who aspire to be like that. He's a great leader, a great white-ball bowler," he added.

Earlier, Australia posted 189/6 in the allotted 20 overs despite scoring 124 runs in the first 11 overs. The visitors were off to a bad start but skipper Aaron Finch and Marsh stitched a 114-run stand for the second wicket to revive Australia's innings.

"We saw with both teams batting against the new ball was the time to do and we knew it was going to slow up. It was about hanging in there, the plan was really simple, Zamps does what he does, he's done it for a long time now, and for me it's about taking as much pace off the ball as I can," said Marsh.

"I'm 29 now and have had a lot of experiences, both good and bad, in international cricket. I came into this tour really well prepared, had a great break, feel in great physical shape and mentally feeling really good. As an allrounder, it's pretty rare you get a game where you have the opportunity to get stuck in with bat and ball, but most importantly to get a win after going 3-0 was important for this young group," he added. (ANI)

