Tierney, Luiz to face spells on sidelines due to injuries, confirms Arteta

London [UK], April 4 (ANI): Arsenal suffered a double blow in their 0-3 defeat against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday as manager Mikel Arteta confirmed that Kieran Tierney and David Luiz will spend spells on the sidelines due to injuries.



Scotland defender was forced from the field just before half-time after coming off second best in a challenge with James Milner. Tierney picked up a knee injury in the match against Liverpool at Emirates Stadium, however, the club do not know the severity of the issue yet.

"He felt something in his knee. He was in pain so it looks like he will be injured but we do not know how long for," Arsenal's official website quoted Arteta as saying on Tierney.

Speaking about Luiz, who missed Sunday's game after pulling up last week during the international break, the 39-year-old acknowledged that the ex-Chelsea centre-back may also need surgery.

"We do not know. There a few possibilities on that, being a little more conservative with the treatment or having to go for surgery. We are talking with the doctors at the moment to make the right decision on that but we will see. He could be out for a few weeks at least," he said.

When asked whether Luiz could play again this season, Arteta replied, "I do not know. It will depend on what the decision we take is. If it is more conservative, it will be short-term. If it is a bit more radical with what he needs, it will take longer." (ANI)

