Tim Paine expecting 'the very best David Warner this week'

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 21 (ANI): Australia skipper Tim Paine is expecting 'the very best David Warner this week' despite 32-year-old's disappointing performance in the Ashes so far.

Warner scored 10 and eight runs in both the innings combined of the first and second Ashes Test respectively. Moreover, Steve Smith has been ruled out of the third Ashes Test.



"I've spoken a lot about the fact he averages close to fifty in Test cricket, and he's done that over a long period of time. I think with Steve missing this game, it might be the little poke and prod that Davey needs," Cricket.com.au quoted Paine as saying.

"He likes that responsibility and my experience with Davey is when people doubt him and his back is against the wall, he comes out swinging. I'm expecting the very best David Warner this week," he added.

Despite Warner failing to gather score, Australia has no reason to worry as of now because they have a 1-0 lead over England. They registered a massive 251-run victory in the first Ashes Test before the second match ended in a draw.

The third Ashes Test between Australia and England will commence from August 22. (ANI)

