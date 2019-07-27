Time for England women team to shake up, says Ian Pont

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Former Essex and Nottinghamshire fast bowler Ian Pont on Saturday questioned England's performance in the Women's Ashes, asking whether it is time to make major changes in the line-up.

"Is it time for England Women to have a shake-up from top to bottom? Last night was awkward watching," Pont tweeted.

England by no measure can even draw the Women's Ashes as Australia thrashed the hosts of the multi-format series in the first T20I by 93 runs to take an unassailable 10-2 lead, having won the three ODIs and drawn the only Test.Australia skipper Meg Lanning's record-breaking knock of 133 not out took the visitors to an impressive and challenging 226/3. In response, England were humiliated as Australian bowlers rattled the top-order.With the likes of Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones, Tamsin Beaumont, and skipper Heather Knight sent back to dugout inside powerplay overs, the lower middle-order was left under pressure as the asking run rate peaked way beyond.Australia did not let destructive all-rounder Natalie Sciver open her arms and she gave a return catch to Sophie Molineux after her run-a-ball 28. Lauren Winfield, Katherine Brunt, and Laura Marsh did make the innings a little entertaining but it was too late towards the end as Australia restricted England on 133/9.Former England pacer Isa Guha blamed the Women's Super League, known as KIA Super League, for pushing away older experienced players. She also pointed out the difference between Australia and England in terms of the number of contracted players."I'd also say the setup inc KSL has gradually pushed away older experienced players which is also an issue. 100+ contracted players in Aus v 18 in Eng was always going to unravel. PSPS coming in will help this but still way behind Aus," Guha said.Guha further said that England have been off their pace while Australia have been ruthless. She added that England need to win the remaining two matches to prove the gap between the teams is not as big as it appears."Re note below - performance in this series is a completely different issue. Yes comp for places helps but Eng have been off the pace while Aus have been ruthless. Need a big turnaround in the last 2 games to prove the gap isn't as big as what is being talked about," she added.England will meet Australia in the second and third T20I matches, the last leg of the Women's Ashes, on July 28 and 31. (ANI)