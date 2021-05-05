Tiny Botswana awards its World Athletics Relays bronze winning team

Gaborone (Botswana), May 5 (IANS) The government of Botswana on Wednesday congratulated it's men's 4x400m team for clinching a bronze medal at the just-ended 2021 World Athletics Relays in Poland.

"We are excited that the Men's 4x400m team has now firmly secured it's place at the impeding Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, increasing not only our team size, but most significantly, medal prospects," said Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, Tumiso Rakgare at a press briefing here, reports Xinhua.