TNCA & BCCI anti-corruption unit looking into TNPL mess

Speaking to IANS, a senior TNCA official said that investigation has already been on for some time after initial reports emerged and players informed the association of some dubious people approaching them.

"The TNCA has a committee which is looking into the matter on the basis of the allegations that have come up. The report is yet to be submitted and we are awaiting that, but that should be in soon. The TNCA has been very much aware of the happening and the committee was already doing the required investigation and has been on for close to 20 days," the official said.

The TNPL features Indian stars likes R. Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik, Washington Sundar and Murali Vijay among others and is an annual affair which even sees the likes of Matthew Hayden and Brett Lee commentate for official broadcasters Star India. BCCI's ACU chief said there were "a few instances when players were approached". "These players have informed us and we are checking who have approached them. We are taking statements asking when they were approached, under what circumstances. Usually, the messages come on WhatsApp, so we are trying to establish IDs. We haven't questioned any team owners, yet," Singh, who is a former Rajasthan DGP, told the Indian Express.