Tokyo 2020: Abhinav Bindra sure that Indian Paralympics contingent will 'inspire' people

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): Abhinav Bindra wished the best to the Indian Paralympics contingent which will be competing at the Tokyo Games. The Paralympic Games is scheduled to be held between August 24 and September 5.



As many as 54 athletes from India will be competing in 9 sports disciplines including Archery, Athletics (Track and Field), Badminton, Swimming, Weightlifting among others. This is the biggest-ever contingent India has sent to any Paralympics.

"Best wishes to all the 54 Indian athletes competing at the Paralympics @Tokyo2020. I'm sure you will all inspire us by competing with the same courage, grit and determination that defines your journey. @ParalympicIndia @DeepaAthlete," Bindra tweeted.

Badminton Association of India also wished the best to Indian para shuttlers. Notably, badminton will make its debut on the Paralympic stage in Tokyo. "BAI wishes all the very best to our Parashuttlers as they start their campaign at the #Paralympics Games in #Tokyo2020 Do well champs #IndiaontheRise #badminton," BAI tweeted.

Indian para-badminton player and the current World Champion, Manasi Girishchandra Joshi also cheered for team India as she wrote: "Best wishes to all the 54 Indian para-athletes competing at the @Paralympics @Tokyo2020 @ParalympicIndia @DeepaAthlete Best wishes to my @parabadmintonIN team @GauravParaCoach @BAI_Media. Cheering for the whole team, come back with memories to cherish. Vijayi bhavah:"

Discus thrower Vinod Kumar and javelin thrower Tek Chand are among the five Indian athletes who will attend the Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony. Thangavelu Mariyappan, Rio 2016 gold medal winner, will be the flag bearer of India at the opening ceremony. (ANI)

