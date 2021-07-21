Tokyo 2020: Chilean taekwondo athlete first to withdraw from Olympics after positive COVID-19 test

Tokyo [Japan], July 21 (ANI): A Chilean taekwondo athlete will withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for the COVID-19, Chile's Olympic committee confirmed on Wednesday.



This is the first known case of an athlete pulling out of the games after arriving in the Japanese capital, as reported by the Kyodo News. The athlete was one of eight COVID-19 cases among games-related personnel revealed by the organizing committee on Wednesday, an official said.

As per Kyodo News, eight more people related to the Tokyo Olympics have also tested positive for the COVID-19. Earlier on Monday, two Mexican baseball players tested positive for COVID-19 before departing for Tokyo, Mexican baseball authorities confirmed.

A female gymnast from the United States also tested positive for COVID-19 at her pre-Tokyo Olympic training camp. The athlete was training in the city of Inzai, Chiba Prefecture.

The Czech Republic's beach volleyball player Ondrej Perusic also came out positive and is currently asymptomatic and is in isolation according to the rules. This was the second case in the Czech team after an official was revealed to be COVID positive (by a test) after the contingent's arrival at the airport. (ANI)

