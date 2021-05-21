Tokyo-bound AFI medical commission chairman AK Mendiratta dies of COVID

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): The Athletics Federation of India's medical commission chairman Arun Kumar Mendiratta passed away due to COVID-19 related complications here in a hospital on Friday. He was 60.



Mendiratta was also associated with the Asian Athletics Association for over 25 years.

AFI condoled the demise of Mendiratta, who was also the Chief Medical Officer appointed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020.

"He led AFI's relentless fight against age-fraud and doping. He was also the architect of our no-needles policy. Soft-spoken and genial, Dr. Mendiratta will be missed by the athletics community. May his soul rest in eternal peace," said AFI President Adille J Sumariwalla in a release.

AFI said Mendiratta had the reputation of remaining fearless and committed to the cause of Indian athletics in the face of adverse situations on the age-fraud and doping fronts.

He also made it a point to attend all National Junior Championships and National Youth Championships to oversee the weeding out of athletes who attempted to fudge their age.

Mendiratta had accompanied Indian teams at various World Championships, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and Olympics during his long career with Indian sports. (ANI)

