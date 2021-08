Nagasaki (Japan): Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Monday said the country has fulfilled its "responsibility" as host nation of the Tokyo Games.

The Japanese Prime Minister also thanked the citizens and expressed his "sincere appreciation" for the people of the country.

"Although the Olympics were postponed for a year and held under various restrictions, I believe we were able to fulfill our responsibility as host country," Kyodo News quoted Suga as saying.