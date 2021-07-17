Tokyo Olympics: 0.1 per cent tested COVID-19 positive in 16 days

Earlier on Saturday, the first case of COVID-19 was detected at the Games village. The Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organising committee said the infected person is a foreign national who was staying at the Athletes' Village.

Tokyo: Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Director of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Christian Klaue has informed that only 15 (0.1%) people tested COVID-19 positive at arrival or at screening tests between July 1-16.

"From 1-16 July >15.000 athletes, officials & other accredited people like media arrived & were tested for COVID 19 upon arrival. Out of them, only 15 tested positive at arrival or at screening tests. Very low rate of 0.1%. Concerned people immediately isolated #Tokyo2020," tweeted Christian Klaue.

Earlier on Wednesday, IOC confirmed that the COVID-19 PCR test of an official from the IOC Refugee Olympic Team returned positive before departing for Tokyo. A follow-up test confirmed the result, while the tests of all other members of the team (athletes and officials) returned negative.

The IOC Refugee Olympic Team came together for a 'Welcome Experience' in Doha, Qatar. Twenty-six of the 29 athletes and 11 officials participated in the same. The official, who was immediately isolated by Qatari Public Authorities, is considered asymptomatic and doing well. The official was single-vaccinated and followed all COVID-19 countermeasures prior to departure and during the Welcome Experience.

The Tokyo 2020 playbooks and COVID-19 countermeasures provide the framework for safe and secure Olympic Games.