Tokyo Olympics: 16 more Games-related COVID-19 infections reported

Tokyo [Japan], July 26 (ANI): Tokyo Olympics organisers on Monday confirmed that 16 more people related to the Games have tested positive for COVID-19, including three overseas athletes.



As per Kyodo News, the total number of Games-related infections have risen to 148. The three overseas athletes who have tested positive were not staying at the Athletes' Village.

The remaining 13 are eight games-related officials, and one of them was staying at the village. Four are contractors and a member was also a part of the organising committee. Out of the total 16, 10 are from overseas.

The number of COVID-19 infections, compiled by the organisers since July 1, does not include those announced by central and local governments.

The organisers of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Sunday had confirmed the first COVID-19 infection of an athlete after competing at an event.

As per Kyodo News, Dutch rower Finn Florijn tested positive for the virus after competing in his heat at the Games on Friday. As a result, Florijn was forced to forfeit Saturday's repechage race in single sculls. He is currently isolating at a separate location. (ANI)

