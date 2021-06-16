Tokyo Olympics: All my requirements have been taken care of, says Neeraj Chopra

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Wednesday said that he is in Europe at present and all his requirements have been taken care of ahead of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.



"As far as preparations for @Tokyo2020 are concerned, all my requirements have been taken care of in the best possible way. I'm training in Europe currently and am thankful for the efforts made by the government and the Indian embassy, despite the tough visa rules," tweeted Chopra.

He landed in Lisbon last week and then entered the Meeting Cidade de Lisboa (Meeting, City of Lisbon, June 10) at the Estadio Universitario (University Stadium).

The other competition he would like to compete is the Madrid Meeting on June 19.

Earlier, Chopra had said that his preparations for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics are going well and he is looking to play in one-two international competitions ahead of the Games to be in good shape.

"I am preparing well for the Olympics, the process started last year. Because of injury, I have not been able to compete in international competitions. I am trying to play 1-2 international competitions so that it gives me confidence ahead of the Olympics," Chopra told ANI.

"I am prepared, everything is going well. Injury gave a few problems sometime back, but I will work to the best of my ability. I want to make this Olympics memorable," he added.

Asked how important it is to be vaccinated before the Tokyo Games, Chopra said: "I have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. I think it would be compulsory for all the Olympic-bound athletes. It is the need of the hour." (ANI)

