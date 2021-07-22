Tokyo Olympics: Amit Panghal among 3 Indian boxers to receive byes in first round

Tokyo [Japan], July 22 (ANI): Star boxer Amit Panghal (52kg) is among the four Indian pugilists who received byes into the Tokyo Olympics pre-quarterfinals as per the draw unveiled on Thursday. Satish Kumar, Simranjit Kaur, and Lovlina Borgohain are the other three players who have received byes.



Six-time world champion pugilist Mary Kom will be leading India's charge in the upcoming showpiece event. She will lock horns with Dominica's Miguelina Hernandez on Sunday.

In-form Pooja Rani will square off against Algeria's Ichrak Chaib in her opening bout while Vikas Krishan will play against Japan's Mensah Okazawa in the round of 32 on Saturday to kick-start India's quest for a medal.

India last won a medal in boxing in the 2012 London Olympics when Mary Kom clinched a bronze four years after Vijender Singh finished third in the 2008 showpiece event. Since then, India has not won a medal in the Olympics in the discipline.

However, India did come close to clinching a medal in the 2016 Games before boxer Vikas Krishan Yadav faced defeat in the quarter-finals.

The men's boxing side comprises number one and Asian Games champion Panghal (52kg), Manish Kaushik (63kg), Vikas Krishan (69kg), Ashish Kumar (75kg), and Satish Kumar (+91kg). The women's squad includes Mary Kom (51kg), Simranjit Kaur (60kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), and Pooja Rani (75kg).

With 127 athletes, Tokyo Olympics will see India's highest-ever playing contingent competing. Tokyo Olympics will begin on Friday and the Games will run up to August 8 this year. The event was slated to be held last year, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

