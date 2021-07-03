Tokyo Olympics: Anand encourages Oly-bound Indian shooters during Ambassador's dinner in Zagreb

Zagreb [Croatia], July 3 (ANI): Five-time World Champion Viswanathan Anand provided encouragement to Olympic-bound Indian shooters here at Zagreb, Croatia.



Chess wizard Anand met the shooting contingent at the Ambassador's dinner at the Indian Embassy in Zagreb on Friday

"King of 64 squares @vishy64theking provided encouragement to the @Tokyo2020 bound #indianshootingteam at the Ambassador's dinner at the Indian Embassy in Zagreb on Friday. We thank the Champion," tweeted the official handle of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

Anand will be participating in the Croatia Grand Chess Tour Rapid and Blitz tournament that will be held in Zagreb from July 5-12.

The tournament will form the third leg of the 2021 Grand Chess Tour. Apart from Anand, the event will also host former World Champion Garry Kasparov, who will feature in the blitz section.

Tokyo Olympics bound Rahi Sarnobat bagged the Gold medal in the 25m pistol event at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup here in Osijek, Croatia on Monday.

Rahi topped the podium in style as she scored an amazing 39 pts in the final, just one point shy from equalling the world record. She was also 8 points ahead of the silver medalist. This was India's first Gold in the ongoing shooting World Cup in Croatia. (ANI)

