Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist PV Sindhu receives grand welcome in Vijayawada

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 5 (ANI): Olympic medallist PV Sindhu received a grand welcome in Vijayawada by the Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday.



The ace shuttler PV Sindhu on Tuesday arrived in India after a spectacular show at Tokyo Olympics.

Sindhu on Sunday had become the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. She defeated China's He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal match. She received a warm welcome at Delhi Airport on her arrival.

The star shuttler on Thursday received a rousing welcome in Vijayawada.

"Thank you for the grand welcome. I feel very happy (on winning the bronze medal). I'm thankful to my parents, they've been very supportive. They themselves have been volleyball players. I'm very happy to have them as my parents," Sindhu told ANI.

Sindhu has made it clear that she will not be resting on past laurels and is already looking to give her best at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

She said she is enjoying herself and wants to keep improving.

"I will definitely play Paris (2024 Olympics) and will give my best and play 100 per cent. We have a lot of time. Currently, I'm enjoying the moment and cherishing it," she told ANI on Wednesday.

Sindhu said she has learnt from every coach she has trained under and is thankful to all of them for helping her improve with every passing day.

"I learned a lot from every coach. Every coach has different skills and different techniques. It's very important you grab as much as you can and utilise it whenever needed. I'm very thankful to each one of them. This time we've got enough time to focus on techniques and skills," she explained. (ANI)

