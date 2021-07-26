Tokyo Olympics: CA Bhavani Devi wins India's first match in fencing, cruises into next round

Tokyo [Japan], July 26 (ANI): India's lone representative at fencing, Chadalavada Anandha Sundhararaman Bhavani Devi, simply known as Bhavani Devi got to a winning start in the women's individual sabre here at Makuhari Messe B Hall Yellow Piste.



Bhavani overpowered Tunisia's Ben Azizi Nadia by 15-3 in just 6 minutes and 14 seconds. Bhavani's official FIE rank is 42 meanwhile youngster Nadia was ranked 384.

Bhavani dominated the matchup from the word go as fencer reached 8 points without a reply from Tunisian youngster in the first half.

Nadia couldn't hold much in the second half too, as she tried to delay the inevitable as 29th seed soon won India's first ever fencing match in the history of Olympics. Bhavani Devi was pumped from the first 'En Garde' and led all the way through.

Devi will now face the 4th seed in the next round. (ANI)