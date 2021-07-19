Tokyo Olympics: Czech Republic's beach volleyball player Ondrej Perusic test COVID-19 positive

Tokyo [Japan], July 19 (ANI): The Czech Republic's beach volleyball player Ondrej Perusic came out COVID-19 positive on Monday ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the Czech team confirmed.



Ondrej is currently asymptomatic and is in isolation according to the rules. This was the second case in the Czech team after an official was revealed COVID positive by a test after the contingent's arrival at the airport.

"Despite following all precautions, beach volleyball player Ondrej Perusic became infected (COVID-19). He is currently asymptomatic and is in isolation according to the rules. The Czech Olympic team does its best to be able to enter the tournament and not lose its Olympic dream," the Czech Olympic Team wrote on Twitter.

"Unfortunately, beach volleyball player Ondrej Perusic had a positive finding from a sample submitted during daily testing in the Olympic Village on Sunday, July 18. He also has absolutely no symptoms of the disease, however, PCR analysis confirmed the result of the antigen test," said the head of the expedition, Martin Doktor.

Earlier on Sunday, eight members of Great Britain's Olympic team entered isolation after coming into contact with a COVID-19 positive person on their flight to the Tokyo Games. The six athletes and two members of support staff had tested negative before departing for Tokyo and upon arrival, but now they have identified as a close contact of an infected person who was with them on the flight, reported Sky News.

However, the member who has tested positive for COVID-19 is not a member of Team Great Britain, clarified the British Olympic Association.

Three members of South Africa's men's under-23 football team have also tested positive for COVID-19 and they currently are in isolation in the Tokyo 2020 facility. The three members to test positive for COVID-19 are -- Thabiso Monyane (player), Kamohelo Mahlatsi (player), and video analyst Mario Masha. These three returned positive results in the latest round of daily sputum (saliva) testing. (ANI)

