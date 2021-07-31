Tokyo Olympics, Day 9: Sindhu aims for bronze, Indian men's hockey team face Great Britain in QFs (Preview)

Tokyo [Japan], July 31 (ANI): Golfer Udayan Mane will kick start day nine of the Tokyo Olympics for India but the high octane encounters are scheduled in the evening when PV Sindhu and the Indian men's hockey team take the field on Sunday.



Sindhu will not be able to return with a silver or gold in the women's singles event as she lost to Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-Ying in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. The Indian badminton player will now play for bronze on Sunday.

Achieving their first target by cementing a place in the quarter-finals, the Indian men's hockey team led by Manpreet Singh will be gunning for a win against Great Britain on Sunday to make it to the final four in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

A semi-final berth has eluded the Indian men's hockey team since the 1980 Moscow Olympic Games where the team led by V Baskaran won the eighth Gold Medal for India.

Equestrian Fouaad Mirza and golfer Anirban Lahiri will also be in action tomorrow.

A birdie, eagle finish failed to lift the spirits of Lahiri as a third round of 3-under 68 on Saturday left him six shots outside of a potential podium finish in men's golf competition.

The PGA Tour star was frustrated as he has not been able to keep his foot on the pedal at Kasumigaseki Country Club's East course after an opening 67 on Thursday was followed up with an uneventful 72 which took the wind off his sails. He stands at 6-under 207.

Boxer Satish Kumar (+91kg) will also be in action as he will play in the men's quarter-finals. (ANI)

