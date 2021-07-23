Tokyo Olympics: Deepika Kumari finishes 9th in Women's individual archery ranking round

Tokyo [Japan], July 23 (ANI): Indian World Number 1 Deepika Kumari finishes Women's individual archery ranking round at a disappointing 9th position after a good first-half display here at the Yumenoshima Ranking Field on Friday. South Korean San An creates a new Olympic record.



Deepika managed to stay in the top 10 in the qualification round with a total score of 663. South Korean San An as expected finished in first place with an impressive 680 and a new Olympic record. San improved the previous Olympic record of 673 points by 7 more.

Deepika had a decent start to match as the archer accumulated 56/60 in the first round and 55/60 in the second which landed her in the 10th position in the field.

In the third round, the Indian archer gathered X-X-9-9-9-9 for a total of 56 as she continued to stay in the top 10.

Indian World No 1 had a major disappointment in round 4 as she slipped down to 14th with X-X-8-8-8-7 for a score of 51. But archer soon roared back in the next round with her highest score in the match, X-10-10-10-10-9 for a total of 59. Notably, none of the archers at that time had shot a 59 round. Deepika then proceeded to climb to 4th at the end of the first half with a brilliant X-10-10-9-9-9 for a total of 57.

At the starting of the second half, Deepika slipped to 8th after scoring 55 and 53 in the first two rounds respectively. Deepika continued her trend of falling short off a little in the final shot in the third end of the second half too as archer recorded X-X-10-10-9-7.

Kumari then followed with a much-needed 58 and a disappointing 53. In the last set, she managed, X-10-9-9-9-7 to finish in the top 10.

Deepika Kumari will face Bhutan's Karma, who shot her personal best of 616 today, in the following round. (ANI)

