Tokyo Olympics: Doing lot of explosive movements and agility stuff to stay sharp, says Sania

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Sania Mirza might be in her 30s but the Indian tennis star is in no mood to stop as she gears up for her fourth Olympics.



Sania will become the first female athlete to represent India at four Olympics when she features at the Tokyo Games, slated to get underway from July 23.

The tennis stalwart doesn't think about how long she will play the game and just focuses on being in the present moment.

"I have had an amazing career. It's just about believing in yourself and believing in your abilities," Olympics.com quoted Sania as saying.

"I am in my 30s and I'm still here! I don't really think too much about it (how long I will play). I take it day by day, I don't really think too far into the future," she added.

Sania said she is training off-court also to be in the best shape and be more agile.

"I have been doing a lot of on-court work. But I have been training off-court as well. I have been doing a lot of explosive movements and agility stuff just to stay sharp and powerful," said Sania.

Sania, who had teamed up with Rohan Bopanna, failed to win a medal at Rio 2016 Olympics after finishing in fourth place.

"It was one of the most devastating moments of my life to come that close to winning a medal and not win it," she said.

"Having said that, I am really looking forward to it. I love representing India, everywhere I play, but especially playing for the country at the Olympics is a matter and pride for all the athletes.

"I was told if I do play in Tokyo I will have competed in the most number of Olympics by any woman, teaming up with someone else. I am ever so grateful for being here and look forward to my next Olympics," Sania added.

Sania will play alongside Ankita Raina and is excited to feature in the Olympics with a fellow female Indian player.

"The first time I met her she was maybe 14 or 15. And she's very disciplined, which is her biggest strength. I have never gone into the Olympics with a fellow female Indian player who is top-100 in the world," said Sania.

"It's really good to play with someone who is on the tour on a regular basis. She has a long way to go. But at least she's there, playing every week and kind of understands the level," she added. (ANI)

