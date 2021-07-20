Tokyo Olympics: Foreign athlete, 8 others test positive for Covid-19

Tokyo [Japan], July 20 (ANI): Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday confirmed that a foreign athlete has tested positive for Covid-19 at the Games Athletes' Village.



As per Kyodo News, eight more people related to the Tokyo Olympics have also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Earlier, a female gymnast from the United States tested positive for COVID-19 at her pre-Tokyo Olympic training camp. The athlete was training in the city of Inzai, Chiba Prefecture ahead of the opening of the Tokyo Olympics, as per Kyodo News.

The name of the athlete has not been revealed as of now but it is being reported that the female gymnast is a teenager. Earlier on Monday, the Czech Republic's beach volleyball player Ondrej Perusic came out COVID-19 positive ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Ondrej is currently asymptomatic and is in isolation according to the rules.

This was the second case in the Czech team after an official was revealed to be COVID positive (by a test) after the contingent's arrival at the airport.

On Sunday, eight members of Great Britain's Olympic team entered isolation after coming into contact with a COVID-19 positive person on their flight to the Tokyo Games.

The six athletes and two members of support staff had tested negative before departing for Tokyo and upon arrival, but now they have identified as a close contact of an infected person who was with them on the flight, reported Sky News.

However, the member who had tested positive for COVID-19 is not a member of Team Great Britain, clarified the British Olympic Association. Three members of South Africa's men's under-23 football team have also tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently in isolation in the Tokyo 2020 facility.

The three members to test positive for COVID-19 are -- Thabiso Monyane (player), Kamohelo Mahlatsi (player), and video analyst Mario Masha. These three returned positive results in the latest round of daily sputum (saliva) testing. (ANI)

