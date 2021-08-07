Tokyo Olympics: He will not return empty-handed, says Bajrang Punia's father

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], August 7 (ANI): Wrestling star Bajrang Punia's father Balwan Singh is confident his son will bring a medal for India from the Tokyo Olympics.



"In the morning Bajrang called me and he was looking happy. I said 'that you didn't play your game. I watched all your three matches and you were not playing your usual self. You were just playing mentally and couldn't attack properly," Balwan Singh told ANI on Saturday.

"He will not return empty-handed. I told him you are not losing son, you are winning and give your best even today," Balwan Singh added.

Earlier on Friday, Bajrang faced a crushing defeat in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics at the hands of Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan in the men's freestyle 65kg event. Aliyev defeated Bajrang 12-5 as the former dominated proceedings from the word go.

The Indian grappler will play the bronze medal match on Saturday against Senegal's Adama Diatta or Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov. (ANI)

