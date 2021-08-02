Tokyo Olympics: India discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur puts on spirited show, finishes 6th in final

Tokyo [Japan], August 2 (ANI): India discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur put up a spirited display on her debut Olympic campaign, but couldn't win a medal as she finished at the sixth spot in the final with a best throw of 63.70m at the Tokyo Games on Monday.



Kamalpreet had made it into the top eight with the throw of 63.70m. This was her third attempt, but the athlete failed to make the top three as two of her remaining three attempts were flagged (disqualified).

Kamalpreet Kaur started off with a throw of 61.62m and was in sixth place before dropping to seventh.

Kamalpreet's second attempt was a foul which saw her moving down after a good start. The event then came to a halt due to rain. American discus thrower Valarie Allman started off after the resumption of the event but ended up with a foul throw.

In her 3rd attempt, Kamalpreet registered a throw of 63.70m which kept her in the contest and helped her move again to the sixth spot. In her fourth attempt, she again recorded a foul throw. Kamalpreet fired a throw of 61.37m in the fifth attempt before again registering a foul throw with her last attempt.

She might have missed out on a medal, but she clearly showed she belongs to the big stage and if she keeps progressing like she has, Kamalpreet could be a sure-shot contender for a medal in the next Games. (ANI)

