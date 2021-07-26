Tokyo Olympics: India men's archery team bow out after losing to South Korea in quarters

Tokyo [Japan], July 26 (ANI): The Indian trio of Pravin Jadhav, Atanu Das, and Tarundeep Rai failed to rise to the tough challenge against South Korea in the quarter-final of the men's archery team event here at the Yumenoshima Ranking Field on Monday.



The South Korean team comprising of Kim Je Deok, Kim Woojin, and Oh Jinhyek defeated the Indian team 6-0 to reach the semis.

The Koreans put immense pressure on India from the first arrow as they shot 10-10-9 for a 29 and India responded with 8-10-10. Korea then proceeded to shoot 10-10-10 to capture 2 points.

In the second set, India responded well as they started with 9-10-10 and 10-10 but an 8 from Das on the last arrow handed another 2 points to the Koreans. The Koreans gathered two 59s in two sets.

The Koreans kept their cool and captured the third set with ease as they scored 56 even though they did hit the first 8 of the game. But in the end, it was enough as the Indian trio had filled their sheet with 8s and 9s and lacked consistency.

Earlier, the Indian team had defeated the Kazakhstani team of Abdullin Ilfat, Gankin Denis, and Mussayev Sanzhar 6-2 to reach the quarters. (ANI)

