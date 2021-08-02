Tokyo Olympics: Indian equestrian Fouaad Mirza finishes 23rd in individual final

Tokyo [Japan], August 2 (ANI): Indian equestrian Fouaad Mirza and his horse Seigneur Medicott finished 23rd in the individual eventing jumping and missed out on a medal in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Monday.



Mirza came 23rd out of 25 with a final score of 59.60.

"The #Equestrian Individual Eventing Jumping final comes to an end @FouaadMirza and #SeigneurMedicott finish 23rd. No medal here, but an inspirational performance from the duo this #Olympics. Great future ahead for them!" SAIMedia tweeted.

Meanwhile, Germany's Julia Krajewski became the first individual female athlete to win Olympic gold in individual eventing with a near-flawless final jump with her Amande de B'Neville.

While individual eventing became a mixed event in Tokyo 1964, no woman had ever won gold in this event - until now, reported Olympics.com

After competing in the dressage and cross country over the past three days, it all came down to the jumping section of the eventing competition.

Great Britain's Tom McEwen and Toledo de Kerser won silver while Australia's Andrew Hoy and Vassily de Lassos had a flawless jump in the final to clinch bronze in his eighth Olympic Games. (ANI)

